TOMASA C. AVILA Age 97 was born in El Paso, TX on December 29, 1921 and died peacefully September 1, 2019 in Loma Linda, CA. Tomasa attended and graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1941 and later married her loving husband Mauricio in April of 1950. She and her husband were long time members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and St. Anthony's Church. She enjoyed knitting, solving word searches and was an avid bingo player and loved spending time with family. Tomasa worked at Norton Air Force Base for 29 years working her way up to a Record Supervisor. Tomasa was the oldest of 6 children to Dionicio and Guadalupe Corona. She was preceded in death by her brother Victor, Daniel and sister Connie Urtubees. Her husband Mauricio of 63 years also precedes her in death. She is survived by her sister Lu (Carl) Molner and Jack (Rosalie) Corona and a host of nieces and nephews. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass will follow on September 17th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Hope, 6885 Del Rosa Ave., San Bernardino, CA. Graveside service will be at Montecito Memorial Park, 3570 E. Washington St., Colton, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 15, 2019