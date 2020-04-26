|
August 18, 1920 - March 31, 2020 Marie went home to be with her Lord & Savior at age 99 on March 31, 2020, in Ontario, California. She was born on August 18, 1920, to her parents, Hose & Laura Thomas in Antlers, Oklahoma. She was married to Elmer Amick on March 14, 1936, in Littlefield, Texas and after a few years, and with their two young children, they moved to Southern California in 1942. They settled in Ontario, where they built their home and raised a daughter and two sons. Marie & Elmer were happily married for 68 years and enjoyed traveling in their Airstream motorhome throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as spending time at one of their vacation homes, either along the scenic coast and boating at the River. Marie was an excellent cook and was well known by all for her special pies. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, her parents, a brother, step-father, two sisters, a step-sister and her daughter Laverne Keith. She is survived by her two sons, Roy (Carole) Amick, of Upland, and Steve (Bev) Amick, of Kingman, AZ. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, and 1 brother-in-law, several nieces, and nephews and many friends and neighbors. A special thank you to Visiting Angels and the care provided by all of the Caregivers, and the Nurses at VNA Hospice. Marie was a longtime member of the Church of Christ on East Eighth Street in Upland and will be missed by her longtime loving friends. Draper Mortuary is handling arrangements but due to the health restrictions required nationwide, a public Memorial Service will not be held at this time. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 26, 2020