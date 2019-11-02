San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Trevis Sloan


1975 - 2019
TREVIS LEE SLOAN Trevis Lee Sloan passed away from injuries suffered from a motorcycle accident, Oct. 19, 2019. He was born in 1975 in Killeen, TX. He lived the past 30 years in the San Bernardino area. He is survived by his two sons, Garrett Anthony and Christian Evan Sloan; parents, Keith and Pamela Ashton; 2 stepsisters and 2 stepbrothers, Nicole, Lindsey, Luke and Adrian Ashton. Funeral Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1475 Northpark Blvd., San Bernardino, CA 92407 on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be left for Trevis at www.bobbittchapel.com.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 2, 2019
