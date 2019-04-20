TRINIDAD LEON CASTANEDA Trinidad Leon Castaneda, a beloved grandmother and great grandmother with strong community and a strong foundation for her family. Married to Robert A Castaneda, former city council member. She lived 99+ years of age. She credited her longevity to starting the day with a glass of milk and ending the day with another glass of milk. Trinidad Leon Castaneda, known as Trini, passed away peacefully on April 5, just months away from her 100th birthday. She was an educator and good mother who always took care of her children and did the best she could to teach and guide them. A loving grandmother and great grandmother, friend and mentor to those who knew her. Trini will be, forever remembered for her patriotism, strong will, beautiful smile, kind eyes, and love for her family. She was proud to be born and raised in San Bernardino, CA. She is forever LOVED by many. A celebration of life service will take place at Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10am. Committal and reception to follow. Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary