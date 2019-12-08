|
|
TRINIDAD P. CALDERILLA Age 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Grand Terrace, CA. He was born to Daniel and Socorro Calderilla on June 12, 1925. Trinidad faithfully served in the United States Army during World War II and earned an honorable discharge as a combat veteran. He was a Graduate of Colton High School and San Bernardino Valley College. Trinidad was married to Celia N. Calderilla until her passing in 1976. Trinidad worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and retired from the San Bernardino City Unified School District. Affectionately known as "Papa T" he is survived by his Daughter Sylvia and Son-in-Law Fred Chavez; Daughter Diane and Son-in-Law Paul Hernandez; Son Bob and Daughter-in-Law Alice Calderilla, all of Colton; Son James and Daughter-in-Law Elissa Calderilla of Fontana; A brother Ynez Calderilla of Rialto; 19 Grand Children, 29 Great Grand Children and 5 Great Great Grand Children. Trinidad is preceded in death by his Son Thomas N. Calderilla Sr. of Colton. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and taught them many life lessons including how to fish. In his final days he enjoyed watching the Los Angeles Dodgers play baseball. Please join us in his celebration of life on Wednesday December 11, 2019. Rosary prayer will commence at 10:00 a.m. with Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. San Salvador Catholic Church 178 W. "K" St. Colton, Ca. Internment to follow the church services at Hermosa Garden Cemetery 900 N. Meridian Ave. Colton, Ca. 92324.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 8, 2019