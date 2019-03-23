|
|
August 1, 1944 - February 28, 2019 Better known as 'Bert', 'Beto' and 'Pops' by his children, joined our Lord in Heaven on Feb 28, 2019. He was born Aug 1, 1944, in South Gate, CA; the youngest of four children to Manuel and Enriquetta Rincon. Bert served in the US Army based in Ft. Sill, OK and Germany. After the Army he met and married his first wife. They resided in Fullerton and shortly after moved to Chino with their three children. After that marriage ended Bert married Joan Salinas. They lived in Whittier for the past 27 years. Bert worked over 25 years as an elevator mechanic. He had a knack for fixing computers, loved football and baseball. Bert loved the Lord as his Savior and his favorite book of the Bible was Acts. He had a heart to encourage and help others. He was the life of family parties and he would talk to anyone, anywhere leaving a smile on their face. He is survived by one brother, two sisters, his wife Joan, son, Jeffrey, daughters, Jennifer and Julie, daughter-in-law, Candice, stepsons, Paul and Luther, grandchildren, Garrett, Baylie, Brenden, Alex - Private Estrada US Army, Peyton, Jacob, Porter, Parker and Jimmy, grand-daughter-in-law, Shayna. Bert touched the lives of all who met him and he will be dearly missed. Bye for now Pops. A Veteran's Service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:15 am.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 23, 2019