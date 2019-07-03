|
Margaret V. Lopez 1938 - 2019 Margaret passed away on June 24, 2019, she was 81 years old and a long time resident of Grand Terrace, CA. Margaret loved to travel to Cancun, Cabo and Las Vegas. She also enjoyed being around family & friends. She was a hair sylist and had her own business for many years. She was preceded in death by her first husband Lucio Sermeno and second husband Raymond Lopez II. She is survived by daughters, Martha Morales (Richard) and Cecilia Lucerno (Joey). Her son, Raymond Sermeno (Brenda). Margaret is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters and 1 sister-in-law.. Services will be held at MT. View Mortuary & Cemetary at 570 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA on July 5, 2019. Rosary at 10:00 a.m., Mass at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 3, 2019