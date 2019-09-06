|
VALENTINA DELIA ROSALES 11/3/1926 - 7/17/2019 Yaya went to be with her husband Socorro Rosales on July 17th, 2019, and we will forever miss her and her teachings. We have great comfort knowing she is with the love of her life Soco and her 2 brothers and 9 sisters. Yaya is preceded in death by her husband of 74 years Socorro, her granddaughter Jill Zavala, her great-granddaughters Angelica Navarro, Ondrea Hamlett and of course her beloved dog Chico. Yaya leaves her 3 daughters Cora Morales, Arlene Zavala and Suzanne Santoya (Art), 6 grandchildren; Denise Theiry, Bill Zavala, Art Santoya (Shawnie), Arlene Navarro (Luie), Amy Mathiasen (Jerry), and Aaron Santoya, 8 great- grandchildren, Angelleia Navarro, Kamaraee Navarro, Crew Navarro, Presley Santoya, Sayler Santoya, Rome Mathiasen, Olive Mathiasen, Cassandra Wata, Damon Hamlett, and Grace Theirey. 2 great-great-grandchildren Kara and Arianna Wata. Yaya served as head of San Salvador's Church Bereavement, she also was a volunteer for Peter Luque Center in the food bank. Yaya served as P.T.A. president for San Salvador School when her daughters were in school as well as volunteer room mom. She enjoyed decoupage, making wedding books, sewing, quilting, painting, crocheting, knitting. She was the best cook, often making food for San Salvador's food pantry. My parents have left a legacy for the family to treasure, honor and continue helping one another. She lived by "the more you give the more you shall receive". Missing you and dad so much, love you, and thank you for the journey I shall treasure forever. On Monday, September 9th we will honor Yaya with a Rosary at 10:00 a.m., Mass at 10:30 a.m. both at San Salvador Church 178 West K St., Colton, CA. Burial following at Hermosa Garden Cemetery, 900 North Meridian Ave., Colton.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 6, 2019