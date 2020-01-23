|
|
October 28, 1935 - January 8, 2020 Valerie Ault Romero was a gracious lady devoted to family and philanthropy. Val passed away with family at her side and her grandchildren singing to her. She was born in Oak Park, Illinois in 1935, and moved to California as a toddler. Her parents were LaVerta and Robert Ault and siblings: Ret. Sheriff Robert Ault (deceased), Susie Weekly, Chris Ault and Patrick Ault (deceased). She attended college in Santa Barbara where she was active in Student Council and was president of the Starlighters. Val and her beloved husband Dick Romero were active in the Inland Empire business community as well as dedicated philanthropists. She was a Life Member of the Assistance League of Pomona Valley, and served on their board for 25 years. Val faithfully served as: President three times, treasurer for both the organization and its events, Membership Chairman, as well as chairing numerous fundraisers. She was honored as Assistance League's National Volunteer of the Year in 2004. She was also involved with National Charity League, the San Antonio Community Hospital Auxiliary, Santa Claus Inc. and San Bernardino Kiwaniannes. Val was unconditionally committed to being a wife, mom, geegee, sister, and friend. Her loyalty to the ones she loved was undeniable. She was a strong, loving, and dedicated mother to Valerie Romero, Richard J. Romero and Christina Romero Sego; mother-in-law to Laura Romero and Michael Sego, and the devoted GeeGee to 10 grandchildren: Jillian, Raquel, Jessica, James, Cole, Victoria, Ethan, Connor, Cade and Talan. The grandchildren cherished her time with them as a frequent babysitter and an adoring spectator at their school, singing and sporting events. She was laid to rest in a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to- Assistance League of Pomona Valley 655 North Palomares, Pomona, CA 91767
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 23, 2020