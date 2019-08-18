|
VERA MCIIWAINE LAUGHTON Vera McIlwaine Laughton passed away May 29, 2019 at Pomona Valley Hospital after living to be 100+ years; she was born in Toronto, Canada on October 5, 1918. Vera and her 5 siblings moved to Los Angeles, CA with their parents George and Sofia McIlwaine arriving on her birthday, October 5, 1923. Born into a musical family, Vera started playing the piano by ear at age three (she did not know how to read music) and over the proceeding years she played the piano and sang with her father, brother and 3 sisters at various school and church events in South Los Angles. In 1932 the family moved to Alhambra where Vera met Ben Laughton and they were married in 1935 and started a family having two sons-Ed and Rich. In 1948 they moved to San Bernardino and in 1951 Vera became increasingly interested in piano and went to San Bernardino Valley College where she learned to read music and started teaching piano for the next 61 years. She received a degree in music and minor in English. Throughout her life her interest in music remained strong. She focused on improvising and studied with Everett Swank from Redlands, Erma Grossmueller in Alhambra, Sam Saxe in Hollywood, Jack Lawrence in South Gate and Marvin Kahn from New York. In turn, she gave lessons to some of the music professors from USC, UCLA, Pepperdine and other colleges. Eventually she became a music instructor at San Bernardino Valley College. Over the years, Vera and Ben were also very active in the community. Ben was President of SBHS Parents Club, President of Colton Lion's Club, taught Business Finance at SB Valley College and was the owner of Laughton's Colton Dodge. Vera was active with the St Bernardine Hospital, Red Cross, Volunteer Music Therapist at Patton State Hospital, and taught classes at Skadron's Business College. Ben passes away in Feb. 1967. Vera and Van Miner were married in 1968 and over the next 16 years they traveled extensively--Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, the Orient, Japan, Hong Kong, the Caribbean, Haiti, St. Thomas, Singapore, Bangkok, Hawaii and Canada until Van's demise in 1984. Vera later married Walter Santelman until his demise in 2008. In Sept 2012, Vera moved to Claremont Manor. And, the family wishes to thank the Manor nursing staff and management for their excellent support and care of Vera for the past 7 years. She was predeceased by her son Ed (Valarie) who passed away in 2001 and 2003 respectively. Ed was a graduate of Claremont Men's College (1962) and at one time held all the track distance records at CMC; in 1996 he was inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame. She is survived by her son Rich (Fran); 4 grandkids-Doug (Alison), Glen (Sarah), Crystal (Kyle) and Ron (Krista); 6 great grandkids-Lauren, Harrison, Hana, Steven, Alette and Sinjon. A Celebration of Life is planned for September 14, 2019 at Claremont Manor, 650 Harrison, Claremont Ca 91711 in Manor Hall from 12PM3PM. Rich.Laughton65@gmail.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 18, 2019