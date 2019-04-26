|
|
VERNON EDWARD AUSTIN Vernon Edward Austin died suddenly on April 19, 2019 at home. He was born to Louis and Vivian Austin on March 29, 1962 in San Bernardino, CA. He lived in Bloomington, CA for most of his childhood. Vern loved nature and animals from his childhood to his death. He loved God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit, who delivered him from addiction. He enjoyed working with the homeless and intellectually disabled until his disability made him unable to continue. He was blessed with a creative energy to explore writing, photography and jewelry making. He is survived by his wife, Janet Austin; sister, Lois Ward and his brother, Glen Austin. Also is survived by his children Joshua Austin, 29; Tamra Austin, 30; Louis Austin, 32; Araine Scorsone, 34; Natalie Byrom, 36 and Jeramy Austin, 38. Memorial services will be at 11am, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Cucamonga Christian Fellowship, 11376 5th St, Rancho Cucamonga. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army at https://sanbernardinoarc.salvationarmy.org/ and then click on "Donate to this Community."
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 26, 2019