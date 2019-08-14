|
(Rusty) Victor Russell Young May 10, 1955 - August 8, 2019 Rusty Young was born Victor Russell Young III In Sacramento, CA on May 10, 1955. He grew up in Altadena, CA and attended St. Elizabeth Elementary School and Elliott Jr. High School, both in Altadena. He is a graduate of John Muir High School, Pasadena. Rusty died suddenly on August 8 after suffering an apparent heart attack at home in Upland. He is survived by sisters Cindy Arutunian and Veronica James and brother Larry Young. He was preceded in death by brother Reggie Young in 1996. Rusty is also survived by 7 nieces and nephews, 3 great nieces and one great nephew. Rusty loved animals, especially cats. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HOPE (Helping Out Pets Everyday) PO Box 2005 Upland, CA 91785. Services will be held Friday, August 16, at Todd's Memorial Chapel, 325 N Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA, 909-622-1217, viewing at 11:30 a.m., funeral at 12:30 and interment at Bellevue Memorial Park, Ontario. Todd's Memorial Chapel
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 14, 2019