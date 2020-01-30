|
March 15, 1952 - December 16, 2019 Victor David Venzor, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA,. was born on March 15, 1952 in Los Angeles, CA to his loving parents Mary Lou and Carlos Venzor. He moved to La Puente when he was 9 years old. He attended La Puente High School graduating in 1970. He attended Mt. Sac College. Victor is survived by his wife of 46 years Virginia (Ginny) Venzor; son David; daughter Desarae; as well as a son-in-law, Danny and daughter-in-law Jennie. He has 7 grandchildren Devahni, Kirstin, Kara, Carlos, Joey, Jenna, Mason and 1 great granddaughter Kaivyn. Victor worked for Lucky Stores and Albertsons as a night crew worker/manager. He coached many years at Citrus Little League. He loved watching his kids and grandkids do what they loved whether it be sports or theater. Him and his wife Ginny never missed a game or performance. Victor passed on Dec. 16, 2019 at San Antonio Hospital in Upland, CA of cardiac arrest. Services for Victor will be held on Feb. 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church in Upland, CA at 10:30 am, with a reception to follow at Red Hill Country Club at 12:00pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 30, 2020