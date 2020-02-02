Home

Victoria Denise Troyano

Victoria Denise Troyano Obituary
VICTORIA DENISE TROYANO Born on February 25th 1979, passed away on January 27th 2020 at the age of 40. She is survived by her husband Marcus Troyano, daughter, Avelina, step-daughter Rayah and step-son Ryan of Rancho Cucamonga, CA as well as father, Ismael (Milo) Sanchez, mother, Paula and sister, Vanessa of Colton, CA. Victoria was born in San Bernardino, CA and raised in Colton, CA. Later in life she relocated to Rancho where she met her husband Marcus. In 2009, she gave birth to her one and only child Avelina. Victoria was full of life and loved being around family and friends and will be truly missed. Services will be held on February 7th, 2020 10am at Water of Life Community Church in Fontana. Interment will follow at Montecito Memorial Park in Colton.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
