VICTORIA V. MENDOZA Victoria V. Mendoza, long-time Colton resident, passed away peacefully at home with family at her side. She was 105 years old. Victoria is preceded in death by her husband Joe C. Mendoza, daughter Lucrecia, brothers Severo and Bernardo, sisters Rufina Castro and Amelia Pimentel. Victoria is survived by her daughter Mary Genevieve (Martinez), sons Ricardo, Robert and Tyrone Cavallas, 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 9 nieces and nephews, 16 godsons and several foster children. Born in Aguascalientes, Mexico, Victoria came to the United States with her family in 1927, settling in South Colton. While in Colton, Victoria participated in San Salvador's Bereavement Group and sewing club where she shared with others her love of sewing. Victoria also participated in Las Guadalupanas and Fiestas Patrias. She created many dresses and costumes for the Fiestas Patrias parades as well as other crafts she donated to San Salvador Church fiestas. Victoria also served as a member of the Garfield Elementary School PTA in the mid to late 1940's. Victoria participated in the South Colton Oral History Project and was featured on KABC-TV Channel 7 news every year since her 100th birthday. Victoria received recognition by the City of Colton on her 104th birthday and by Eloise Gomez-Reyes as a finalist representing the City of Colton for the 2018 Woman of the Year award. The Mendoza and Martinez families would like to thank Sacred Heart Hospice employees for the excellent care they provided. Viewing will be Wednesday, May 8 from 4 pm to 8 pm, with rosary at 6 pm, at Montecito Memorial Park's Cypress Chapel. Mass will be held Thursday, May 9th at San Salvador Catholic Church located at 178 W K St, Colton, at 10 am. Burial will follow at Hermosa Gardens Cemetery located at 900 N Meridian Ave. Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 6, 2019