1/1
Vincent Diaz Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 25, 1939 - August 20, 2020 Vincent Diaz Jr., 80, of Colton, Ca, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital in Fontana, Ca. He was born on Wednesday, October 25, 1939 in Gold Road, Arizona to Vincent and Maria Diaz who have preceded in death. Vincent was a resident of Colton who was preceded in death by his wife Helen Diaz. He is survived by his children Rosalie Granado & Anthony Diaz of Colton, three grandchildren, Jerry Granado of Grand Terrace, Katrina Granado Alvarez of Colton & Mario Granado of Colton & eight great grandchildren, one brother Ricky Diaz of Colton, two sisters who have preceded in death Olivia (livvy) Lopez (Nick Lopez), & Cecilia (cissy) Carrasco (Dan Carrasco). Vince (Sonny) was well loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, & friends. He will be extremely missed. Services will be on Tuesday Sept. 22 at 9am at Hermosa Cemetery in Colton. Followed by graveside from 11am-12pm. We please ask all who attend to keep a social distance from one another due to the current pandemic. Inland Memorial Inc (Hermosa Cemetery) 900 N. Meridian Ave Colton Ca. 92324


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Inland Memorial Inc
900 North Meridian Ave.
Colton, CA 92324
(909) 254-4100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved