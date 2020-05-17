Age 68, of Redlands, California, passed away on April 6, 2020 at Redlands Community Hospital from COVID-19. He was born on February 25, 1952 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Joseph and Joan (Pilling) Frainee. Vince was the Owner/Operator of Frainee Water Trucks for the past 44 years. He was proud of his business and you could see it in his hands. They were rough and calloused, signs of a man who worked hard to support his family. He was the type of person who would do anything within his ability for those he loved. And there was nothing he loved more than his family. He was a great man who lived a good life, and it is through his values and dedication to family and friends that he built a legacy we aspire to. Vince is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cheryl Frainee of CA; two sons, Vincent (Vinny) Frainee of TX, and Derrick Frainee of CA; daughter, Erin Peterson (Kevin) of TX; three grandchildren, Jacob, Riley, and Carter Peterson of TX; two brothers, John Frainee of CA, and Danny Castoldi of CA; three sisters, Maria Sterger (Bryon) of CA, Joan Davenhauer (Thomas) of CA, and Donna Hollis (Grant) of CA; sister-in-law, Paulette Frainee of CA; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Joan Frainee, brother Joseph (Joe) Frainee, and granddaughter Breanna Peterson. The family will forever be thankful to the doctors and nurses at Redlands Community Hospital for how hard they worked by trying everything possible for Vince's survival. His last days were blessed and filled with such competent care and heartwarming compassion by all of them. We pray for all the COVID-19 patients in the world. Memorial donations can be made to Redlands Community Hospital Foundation for COVID-19. Due to the circumstances at this time, a private service will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store