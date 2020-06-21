VINCENT J. PADILLA Age 63, of Highland, CA, passed away Wed., April 22, 2020 in Loma Linda, CA. He is survived by his wife, Valerie; son Vincent R Padilla lll of Camarillo, CA; daughter Katie (Alex) of San Bernardino, CA; grandchildren Zethra Padilla, Onesimo Lopez; many cousins and friends. Vincent was preceded in death by his mother Nellie, father Vincent M. Padilla Sr, and step mother Eleanor. Vincent served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. Worked and retired from the San Bernardino Police Dept. after 22 years. Member of the Knights of Columbus council #4488/4th degree# 4017. Parishioner at St. Adelaide's Catholic church for 23 years. Vincent loved to serve his community, Catholic community and most of all he loved his family. Visitation will be from 5 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, 1299 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Adelaide Catholic Church, 27457 Base Line St. Highland, CA., with interment to follow at Mt. View Cemetery, San Bernardino. To leave a condolence on Vincent's Memorial Page, please visit www.bobbittchapel.com
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.