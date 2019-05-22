Home

Cortner Chapel - Redlands
221 Brookside Avenue
Redlands, CA 92373
(909) 793-2353
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Vinton Harvey "Jack" Cornwell


Vinton Harvey "Jack" Cornwell Obituary
Vinton "Jack" Harvey Cornwell Relocated to Heaven on May 15th in Redlands California with his family by his side. He was born August 26, 1939 in Riverside California to Arlena and Harry Cornwell. Jack grew up in the San Bernardino are and later moved to Highland. He graduated from Pacific High School in 1958. In his younger adult years he worked for MACCO doing pipeline work along with his brother Michael Cornwell, his uncles Johnny and Bob Bishop and his cousin Gerald Basham. Later in his career he built a owner/operator water truck business working construction and seasonal fires along with his sons Randy and David until he retired at age 69. Jack married Carol Cooper in January 1965. They were married for 54 years. Jack enjoyed horse racing, going to the race track and Off Track Betting. He liked spending mornings at the donut shop visiting with his friends. He loved hunting and fishing, even when he wasn't able to hunt anymore he would still go on family hunting trips and wait back at camp. Jack has a large extended family and really enjoyed time spent with them, especially the grandchildren. Jack was hard working, humble, kind generous and forgiving. He was very good at showing love to his family. His son David best describes him as an "Aloha Ambassador" Jack is survived by his wife Carol of Highland California. His children Randy Costelow of Highland, Bruce Cornwell of Yucaipa, Cheryl Smith of Redlands, Jeanie Hall of Redlands, Dana Cornwell of Yucaipa, David Cornwell of Oahu Hawaii. He leaves behind 24 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He is survived by his brother Michael Cornwell and his wife Val. His sister Carole DeMaio and her husband Gary along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday May, 25 at 2:00 at Cortners Chapel 221 Brookside ave. Redlands California 92373. Reception will follow.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 22, 2019
