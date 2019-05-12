|
|
VIRGINIA FERGUSON STONE BURTON March 5,1924 - April 25, 2019 Virginia Burton was born on March 5, 1924 in Williamston, South Carolina to Alice and James Ferguson. She had five sisters and two brothers, who preceded her in death. She was married to her first husband, Gordon P. Stone Sr., who was killed in action at the end of World War II. She later married Delmar R. Burton, who preceded her in death. She has three children: Gordon P. Stone Jr., Barbara Stone Roach, and Danita Burton Kubik, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Virginia's favorite pastimes were playing bingo, cards, playing games on the computer and spending time with her family. Virginia loved all of her family beyond measure and treasured family gatherings. She will be unbelievably missed by all of her family. Graveside services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on Tuesday, May 14 at 1:01 PM, 22495 Van Buren Blvd , Riverside, CA 92518.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from May 12 to May 14, 2019