Virginia (Ginny) Canady October 22, 1923 - January 31, 2020 Mrs. Virginia (Ginny) Canady was born in San Bernardino, CA and had lived in Riverside for over 30 years. She passed away of natural causes on January 31, 2020 in her sleep. She graduated from San Bernardino High School and attended San Bernardino Valley College. She worked as a Legal Secretary and for 23 years was a Trust Officer with Bank of America. She was married to Capt. Del Canady, USN, for 50 years before his death in 1994. Mrs. Canady devoted much of her time volunteering. She managed 24 annual reunions for her husband's WWII shipmates who served on the Navy's aircraft carrier USS Hoggatt Bay, CVE 75 during WWII and was that group's Secretary / Treasurer. She also was Secretary for the March Field Chapter of Military Officers Association of America, Secretary for the Society of Military Widows, and was Vice President of the Military Officers Wives group. In November 2013 she received the Chapter Auxiliary Liaison National Member of the Year award. She is survived by her sister, Val Moriarty of Glendora, one son, Gary Canady of Corona, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren. Her youngest son Danny predeceased her. Her burial will be at Riverside National Cemetery in graveside 57, Section 31. The family suggests contributions to their favorite charity.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 7, 2020