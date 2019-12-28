|
June 13, 1929 - December 13, 2019 Virginia Gomez was called to be with our Lord in Paridise on December 13, 2019 at her home in Fontana with her family by her side. She was born on June 13, 1929 in Del Rosa to Frank and Lupe Sanchez. She was preceded in death by her twin sons Richard and Robert Gomez, brother Richard (Buddy) Sanchez, sisters Jennie Perea, Arlene (Lindy) Lopez. She is survived by her two brothers Gilbert and Frankie Sanchez, three daughters and spouses Tina (Sam) Romero, Cathy (Tommy) Baca, Lisa (Brandon) Luster, two sons Jack (Linda) Gomez and Anthony Gomez, 22 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. She will always have a special place in our hearts till we meet in heaven. Services to be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 Viewing 11am-12pm, Rosary Services 12pm-1pm, Burial 1:30pm-2:30pm at Mt. View Mortuary, 579 E. Highland Avenue, San Bernardino, California 92404. Celebration Of Life to follow.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 28, 2019