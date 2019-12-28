San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery
570 East Highland Ave
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-2943
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Sanchez Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Sanchez Gomez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Sanchez Gomez Obituary
June 13, 1929 - December 13, 2019 Virginia Gomez was called to be with our Lord in Paridise on December 13, 2019 at her home in Fontana with her family by her side. She was born on June 13, 1929 in Del Rosa to Frank and Lupe Sanchez. She was preceded in death by her twin sons Richard and Robert Gomez, brother Richard (Buddy) Sanchez, sisters Jennie Perea, Arlene (Lindy) Lopez. She is survived by her two brothers Gilbert and Frankie Sanchez, three daughters and spouses Tina (Sam) Romero, Cathy (Tommy) Baca, Lisa (Brandon) Luster, two sons Jack (Linda) Gomez and Anthony Gomez, 22 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. She will always have a special place in our hearts till we meet in heaven. Services to be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 Viewing 11am-12pm, Rosary Services 12pm-1pm, Burial 1:30pm-2:30pm at Mt. View Mortuary, 579 E. Highland Avenue, San Bernardino, California 92404. Celebration Of Life to follow.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now