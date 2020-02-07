|
|
Virginia (Doris) Slagle 1/12/1932 - 2/04/2020 Virginia passed peacefully on February 4, 2020 at Claremont Manor. She grew up in Laguna Beach and Idyllwild before moving to Claremont. She graduated from Pomona High School in 1949. Virginia enjoyed traveling and spending time in Jackson Hole hiking and skiing. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed painting and sculpting. She was a gourmet cook and loved to host dinner parties. As a member of Assistance League of Pomona Valley, Virginia volunteered for many years at Pomona Valley Hospital. Virginia is survived by her husband of 62 years, John, and her children Michele Keating (James), Rodney Slagle (Joan), Kara Devlin (John), Robin Hunt (Jon), grandchildren Ryan, Megan, Laura, Samantha, Courtney, Cameron and five great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that contributions be made to Assistance League of Pomona Valley https://eventregistration.alpv.org/donate-now/ A private service will be held at later date.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 7, 2020