December 1, 1928 - December 2, 2019 On December 2, 2019 Vivian A. Davis died peacefully from natural causes. She was 91-years-old. In 1943 Vivian came to Ontario, California from Montana with her parents Gordon and Aleta and siblings Warren, Joe and Hazel. In 1948 she met the love of her life James Paul Davis and the two were married in 1949. Jim and Vivian were the proud parents of Debbie and Jamie. Following Jim's death in 2011 Vivian continued to live and entertain guests in the family home. Vivian is survived by her brother Joe, children Debbie and Jamie, son-in-law Brad, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren Heather and Hilary and five great grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Upland Brethren in Christ Church, 845 W. Arrow Highway, Upland, CA 91786 (corner of San Antonio Avenue and Arrow Highway).
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 11, 2019