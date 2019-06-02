Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. View Cemetery of San Bernardino
570 East Highland Ave
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-2943
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Ordaz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian J. Ordaz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vivian J. Ordaz Obituary
VIVIAN J. ORDAZ Age 89, went home to be with the Lord on May 17, 2019 at her home in San Bernardino, CA, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 2, 1930 to Pedro and Theodora (Mendez) Jimenez in San Bernardino, California. Beloved wife of the late Felix Ordaz, dear mother of nine children, Dennis Garcia (Marylou), Anthony Garcia, Arthur Garcia Tudy (Sylvia), Vivian Ruth Garcia, Gene Garcia, Bengie Garcia (Connie), Felicia Adame (Raul), Frank Ordaz Duke (Trisha) and Cathy Healy (Patrick). Proud grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 26 great children. She is also survived by her two sisters, Georgia Bussiere and Jennie Ramirez. Visitation will be held Monday, June 3 at Mt. View Mortuary from 5:00-9:00, with rosary at 5:30pm, service at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 4 at 11:00 am St. Adelaide's Church, Highland, CA. Burial will follow at Mt View Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mt. View Cemetery of San Bernardino
Download Now