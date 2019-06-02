|
VIVIAN J. ORDAZ Age 89, went home to be with the Lord on May 17, 2019 at her home in San Bernardino, CA, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 2, 1930 to Pedro and Theodora (Mendez) Jimenez in San Bernardino, California. Beloved wife of the late Felix Ordaz, dear mother of nine children, Dennis Garcia (Marylou), Anthony Garcia, Arthur Garcia Tudy (Sylvia), Vivian Ruth Garcia, Gene Garcia, Bengie Garcia (Connie), Felicia Adame (Raul), Frank Ordaz Duke (Trisha) and Cathy Healy (Patrick). Proud grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 26 great children. She is also survived by her two sisters, Georgia Bussiere and Jennie Ramirez. Visitation will be held Monday, June 3 at Mt. View Mortuary from 5:00-9:00, with rosary at 5:30pm, service at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 4 at 11:00 am St. Adelaide's Church, Highland, CA. Burial will follow at Mt View Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 2, 2019