Wallace David (Wally) Gott May 8, 1929 - December 31, 2019 Wallace David Gott (Wally), age 90, of Upland, California, passed away on December 31, 2019. Wally was born May 8, 1929 in Crossroads, Missouri to Bryan and Hattie Gott. Wally graduated from Ava High School and married the love of his life, Betty Carden in 1947. Having moved to Ontario, California in 1952, they raised three children, Michael, Terry, and Connie. After moving to Upland, they founded W. D. Gott Construction Co. Wally lived his life with great enthusiasm, embracing each event as an adventure. As an avid outdoorsman, he traveled the globe enjoying hunting, fishing, and exploring. On the home front, he tended to his garden and fruit orchard. Wally was a member of San Antonio Heights Community Church, the Elks Lodge of Ontario, and the Masonic Lodge. Wally was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, two brothers, beloved son Terry, and wife Betty Gott. He is survived by his brother, Wayne Gott and wife, Kim of Salem, Missouri. Wally is also survived by his son Michael Gott (Janie), daughter Connie Gott, both of Upland, California, seven grandchildren, Janelle Cox (Brian), Betsy West (Landen), Leslie Nilson (Ryan), Robert Gott (Jaime), Bryan Gott (Reina), Christine Rodriguez (Matt), Erin Gott (Rene), and thirteen great-grandchildren. We are proud to have Wally as our father, who made us better and stronger human beings. We will never forget his positive disposition and integrity. A celebration of Wally's life will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Draper Mortuary in Ontario, California.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 7, 2020