Green Acres Memorial Park & Mortuary
11715 Cedar Ave
Bloomington, CA 92316
(909) 877-2311
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Acres Memorial Park and Mortuary
11715 Cedar Ave
Bloomington, CA
View Map
WALTER R. JOHNSON Walter R. Johnson was born in Riverside, California on August 9,1926. He passed away at the age of 93, on September 13, 2019 peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. In Walt's teenage years, he began working at a welding and radiator shop. At 17, he joined the Navy and became a gunner in World War ll in the Philippines. On October 13, 1951 he married the love of his life Evelyn Jondro and had five children. They were married for 47 years until her sudden passing in 1998. In 1956, Walt began a big adventure in opening up his own radiator shop, Fontana Radiator. It is in its 63rd year and operated by his youngest son Jeff. Walt enjoyed many things such as camping with his family, his Jeep club and his bowling leagues. He was a very supportive husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed coaching his children's bowling teams and was the biggest fan in the stands at his boys motorcycle races. He always loved visiting with his grandchildren and great grand- children. Walt is survived by his children Mark Johnson, Kathy Bush (Stan), Eric Johnson (Becky), Greg Johnson (Darla) and Jeff Johnson (Lisa); his seven grandchildren Jamee Fradiue, Brandon Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Megan Sparks, Cory Johnson, Richard Johnson and Paige Vaal; and his six great grandchildren Sophia Fradiue, Beck Johnson, Brixton Sparks, Tegan Sparks, Lincoln Sparks and Henry Walter Johnson. Walter was blessed with many friends, great neighbors and caregivers. The family wishes to express gratitude to Tina and her family for taking such great care of him. Service will be October 18th gravesite at 11:00 am at Green Acres Memorial Park and Mortuary, 11715 Cedar Ave, Bloomington, Ca 92316.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
