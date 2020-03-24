Home

Wayne Michael Green

Wayne Michael Green Obituary
October 11, 1945 - March 7, 2020 Wayne was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and papa. He was married to the love of his life, Roberta "Bert" Green, for 50 years this April. He grew up in San Bernardino, CA where he attended St. Bernadine's middle school, Aquinas, and Pacific High School. Wayne served in the National Guard. He worked locally until moving to Ripon, CA. where he retired as a State Correctional Officer after serving 30 years. He is survived by his beautiful wife, brother, two daughters, son, son-in-law, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed! There will be a Celebration of Life May 16th, at 3:00 PM at the Moose Lodge in Manteca, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 24, 2020
