William (Bill) A. Bertino William (Bill) A. Bertino died on August 31, 2020 at Arbor Glen Care Center in Glendora, CA. He was 83. He was born at San Antonio Hospital in Upland, CA on December 30, 1936. He attended St. Georges Elementary in Ontario, and then Pomona Catholic High School. He continued his education at Woodbury University in L.A. In 1964 he became a Farmers Insurance Agent and retired after 37 years. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church since inception, and a member of the Ontario Elks Lodge #1419. He also volunteered for many groups, such as Meals on Wheels. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Bertino and wife Patricia (Patti) Bertino of 44 years. He is survived by his wife Patricia (Pat) Royster-Bertino who he married in 2009; two daughters and one son: Suzanne Irwin of Rancho Cucamonga, Michelle (Ron) Yancy of Rancho Cucamonga, and Anthony Bertino of Upland; 3 grandchildren, Nicole Hutsell-Mills, Timothy Yancy and Scott Irwin, and 2 great grandchildren, Donavvon and Alexis Mills Due to the current restriction, services will be private. You may contact the family.





