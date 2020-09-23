William A. (Bill) Van Leeuwen 1-13-39 - 9-6-20 William A. (Bill) Van Leeuwen, 81, of Eastvale, CA. went home to his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 6, 2020. Bill was born on 1-13-1939 to Arie & Margie Van Leeuwen. He grew up in Bellflower, CA. & attended Bellflower Christian School. In 1958 the family moved to Chino CA. Bill was 19 years old. It was there he met his 'chino girl', his neighbor, his lifetime love - Delores Ladegaard. They shared a life dedicated to Christ for 60 years. It was rare to see one without the other. They moved to Norco, CA. to establish Mid-Hill Dairy later moving the dairy to Corona, CA. There they raised their 4 children: Rhonda, Richard (Frog), Marty, and Michael. Bill was known for entertaining. Their home was always open for family celebrations, swim parties, square dances, neighborhood gatherings, and of course the world famous Corn Maze! His favorite tradition was our family's large Easter celebration, complete with ham buns & playing baseball in the field, trying to avoid the cow patties. This tradition is 38 years in the making and has included many extra friends of our family. Bill & Dee enjoyed traveling with their family. They went on many camping trips, whether their children wanted to or not. They always believed it was important to be together as a family. They also vacationed with groups of friends, from rafting down the Colorado River and jeep rides to exploring different parts of the world. He was known for getting everyone involved in a game of some sorts no matter where they were. Bill loved his cows. In the earlier years you often found him outside laying out hay, washing out the barn or changing sprinkler pipes. He was very proud of the dairy industry. He regularly served in leadership roles with the Milk Advisor Board, Milk Producers Council, plus he was a graduate from the Ag. Leadership Program. He was always ready to promote the dairy business. More recently he enjoyed time on the tractor, 'moving dirt' at the Mid-Hill driving range. He was also very faithful to his golfing group. Bill lived out his faith. He found joy in serving in many capacities at Church on the Hill where the family attended for over 40 years. He served on the church council and also enjoyed singing in the choir. He was often the narrator for the church cantatas. He recently volunteered with Operation Christmas Child, an organization which sends shoe boxes filled with gifts to kids around the world. He also served with a food donation ministry, helping distribute food to families in need. Over the last 15 years Bill & Dee helped start Vantage Point Church in Eastvale. Recently they became members at Crosspoint Church, where they are active in their small group & enjoy meeting up with friends. Bill's greatest love & highest priority was promoting God's kingdom, & loving his family. When his kids were attending Ontario Christian School he served on the school board. When his grandchildren attended O.C. he was a faithful supporter & a fan of whatever they were involved in. He continued that support staying involved with his great grandkids. "From generation to generation" were words he lived by. Bill Van Leeuwen had a gift of welcoming each new member of his family, loving them as his own. He is survived by his wife, Delores; his children, Rhonda & Bennett of Bakersfield, CA. Richard & Michele Van Leeuwen of Imperial, CA. Marty & Anna Van Leeuwen of Buhl, Idaho. Michael Van Leeuwen of Imperial, CA. He was 'Papa' to 8 "of the best grandkids in the world" & their spouses. He was 'Great Papa' to 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his wonderful siblings, who he cherishes & loved to get together with. Cathy & Dale Bush, Arlan & Joan Van Leeuwen, Jerry & Kathy Van Leeuwen, Jeannie & Danny Vander Ham. He has numerous cousins, nieces & nephews who all called him 'Uncle Bill'. He was 'Papa Bill' to many many others he met in his life. We will miss him greatly, his great smile, his words of encouragement, his handshakes & big hugs. We take comfort in the promise of his last words to his loving wife, Dee - "I'll see you in Heaven" In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ontario Christian School's Memorial fund, or to Operation Christmas Child. Outside service on Monday, 9-28 @ 10:30 am at CrossPoint Church, Chino, Ca.





