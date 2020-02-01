|
August 6, 1925 - January 22, 2020 Bill was born August 6, 1925 in Windber, PA in a mining town to Hungarian immigrants. His father was a miner. He had 2 sisters and 1 brother. When Bill was 14 his parents bought a 300 acre farm and he learned to farm with his 12 year old brother. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during World War II. Upon his return he married Alice Shaffer on May 31, 1947. Bill & Alice were married 65 years. Bill & Alice moved to Empire, California (a small town outside of Modesto) in 1949. Bill obtained his contractor's license and built custom homes in the Modesto area. Bill was active in the Empire Church of the Brethren and was a Boy Scout & Cub Scout leader for 11 years. In 1961 Bill was ordained into the ministry and moved to Medford, Oregon where he was pastor for the Medford Church of the Brethren. He also attended Southern Oregon College in Ashland, Oregon. In 1967 Bill moved to Long Beach and served as assistant administrator at the Long Beach Brethren Manor for 12 years. He then became administrator for another retirement home, Vista Tower in LA. Upon retirement he served on the Vista Tower board for over 20 years. After retiring Bill & Alice moved to San Dimas and then moved to Hillcrest in La Verne in 2007. Bill was a wonderful husband, father & grandfather. He was always there for his family. He was a hard working man. His family will miss him. Bill is survived by his daughter Amy, his granddaughter Courtney, his great-grandchildren Morgan, Addy, Billy, Dusty and Blair, and his younger sister Blanche of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice in 2012, his daughter Linda in 1996, his oldest sister Eleanor and his brother Ted. Memorial services will be held at Hillcrest, The Meeting House, 2705 Mountain View Drive in La Verne, CA on Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 AM.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 1, 2020