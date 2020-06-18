Nov. 11, 1944 - June 11, 2020 Bill Chartraw 76 passed of Alzheimers disease on Thursday 6/11/2020 at Pacifica Senior Living in Chino Hills CA. Son of Florence & Lindy he was born in Barron Country WI and raised from age 8 in St. Paul Park MN. Serving in the USMC for 4yrs he was awarded The Purple Heart for injuries sustained in Viet Nam. He married Gloria V. Salmon in 1968 in Las Vegas NV and made their home in Upland CA raising two sons. He was employed by Ameron / Tamco Steel for approx. 36yrs and a member of the USW Union. Bill lived briefly in Oregon with his wife until her passing and spent the majority of his late working career as a on site Park Ranger for Rancho Jurupa Park in Rubidoux CA. Loved and enjoyed by his family and friends Bill enjoyed, hunting, fishing, BBQ's, RV'ing, yard work and was always the first to help out with a Budweiser beer in hand. He is survived by his son Dean Chartraw of Chino CA, David Chartraw of Bismarck ND, 4 grandchildren Nick and Nicole of CA, William, Jordan, Makena and Mayce of ND along with a lot of family and friends throughout the state and country. Services are June 18th 2020 10:15am at Riverside National Cemetery. Family Funeral Chapel 128 N Riverside Ave, Rialto, CA 92376





