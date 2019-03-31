|
WILLIAM FRANCIS LANE, JR. (BILL) (San Diego, CA) - William Francis Lane, Jr. (Bill), age 77, passed away peacefully at his home in San Diego, on March 4, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Sutton Lane, his son, William Francis Lane III, his daughter, Cathleen Lane Kemp, her husband, Andrew Kemp and the treasures of his life, his grandchildren, Brooklyn and Owen Kemp. Bill is also survived by his sister, Patricia Mulligan and her family. Bill's brother, Robert Lane, passed away just one week after Bill, on March 11, 2019, and is survived by his family. Bill was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 20, 1942, to Cathleen Finn Lane and William Francis Lane. He moved to Santa Monica, CA in 1962 where he married the love of his life, Carol, in 1971. Bill was a 20-year resident of Redlands, CA before moving to Mission Beach in San Diego, to be near the ocean. Bill devoted his career to "Saving Lives." He worked with CEDU Schools from 19742005, one of the first therapeutic boarding schools for adolescents and young adults. On March 28,2005, Bill founded his company, Bill Lane & Associates, a therapeutic adolescent transportation company, providing safe transportation for adolescents and young adults to treatment programs in a therapeutically engaging and safe environment. Bill fostered numerous relationships in the treatment industry, mentoring hundreds of treatment professionals and supporting families and young people struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. A Celebration of Life service will be held to honor the memory of Bill Lane at Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow, also at Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa. Donations in Bill's honor can be made to ECAN The Esophageal Cancer Network at https://p2p.onecause.com/ecan/donate.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 31, 2019