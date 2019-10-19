|
WILLIAM GEORGE GABORKO 1935-2019 William George Gaborko passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in his Hesperia, Ca. home at the age of 84. He was born in Masury, Ohio to Rose Petras Gaborko and Nicholas Gaborko on March 21, 1935. Bill was a veteran who served in the Navy where he was known as "Gabby". Upon leaving the Navy, the rest of his working life was spent owning C&M Electric in San Bernardino. Bill leaves his wife of 39 years, Mary Fox Gaborko, children: Eilene Smith, Cheryl Valencia, Mark Gaborko, and Lora Rogers. He is also survived by his brother Richard (Babe), 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many others who loved Pops. The service will be held at Arlington Mortuary in Riverside on Monday, October 21, 2019. The viewing is from 8:30-10:30 am. The Honor Service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery at 12:15pm. Flowers are welcome, or In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Charter Hospice-High Desert, 19015 Town Center Dr., Ste 104, Apple Valley ,Ca 92308.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 19, 2019