William Kenneth (Ken) Koogle Dec. 8, 1950 - Oct. 24, 2019 Ken, 68 years old, passed away from a coronary in Beaumont, CA. Ken was a resident of Beaumont for the past ten years. Although born in Montebello, California, he grew up in El Monte, CA, and attended school there from kindergarten through high school. After graduating from Arroyo High School in 1969, he attended California State (University) San Bernardino both before and during a life-long career of 37 years working for the United States Postal Service, where he met his wife, Mary Jayne. His postal service covered Rancho Cucamonga, Brea, Ontario, Claremont, and other cities. His various locations at the USPS reflected his desire and passion for living in, working in, and experiencing different communities. He took pride in his work as a carrier, clerk, and the role of an "On the Job Instructor." After retiring from the postal service, he worked part-time for Morongo Casino, Enterprise Car Rentals, and Calvary Presbyterian Church in Riverside. He always found strength, comfort, and guidance through his Christian faith. More than anything, Ken truly relished the many life-long friendships made during high school, his career in the USPS, and throughout his life. He would remember to call on birthdays, spend time on the phone, and recall memories with his incredible mind. Ken loved music. He played both the 6 and 12-string guitars, wrote songs, and spent many hours recording music with his friends. Although he went to many concerts during his life, including the Beatles at the Hollywood Bowl in 1965, his favorite American band was the Byrds. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Jayne Koogle, his brother-in-law Richard Donnelly, nephews Tim and Rick, their wives and families, and many close friends. Ken was preceded in death by his parents William and Helen Koogle of Bullhead City, Arizona, and his sister, Eileen Koogle Donnelly of Glendora, California. A memorial service is planned for: Nov. 23, 2019, at 2:00 pm Trinity Church 1551 Reservior Rd. Redlands, CA 92374 In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the City of Hope. At Ken's request, his body was donated to the Loma Linda School of Medicine for the advancement of education and research.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 21, 2019