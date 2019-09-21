|
October 9, 1935 - September 15, 2019 William Neal "Bill" Morrison shed his failing earthly body to be reunited with Pat, his beloved wife of 62 years, his parents Neal and Annabelle Morrison and his nephew Kenny Shough on September 15, 2019 in Gunnison, Utah. We have lost the wisdom and guiding influence of our father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Born October 9, 1935 in San Bernardino, California, Bill lived the first 60 years of his life in Rialto, California. After a 40-year career rising through the ranks from box boy to senior executive with Stater Bros. Markets and raising four kids with his high school sweetheart Pat, Bill retired to Monroe, Utah. He spent his remaining years enjoying the beauty, serenity and outdoor activities the area had to offer. He shared his enjoyment with his grandchildren who would visit each summer. He taught his grandchildren to appreciate the beauty of the great outdoors, the gratification that comes from nurturing and harvesting a vegetable plot, and the value of a simple life in a small town. Patience, attention to detail, and pride in hard work were fundamental lessons learned from their Grandpa during these visits. If prompted, Bill would encourage others, including all his family members, to settle in the Monroe area while swearing that he would never go back to live in smoggy, overpopulated Southern California. Thankfully, he reached that last goal. As a dedicated Utahan, Bill cultivated community and built many relationships in and around his small town. He actively supported the local Ducks Unlimited, provided guiding services for the annual ATV Jamboree and was a founding member of the local investment club. Cremation services have been held. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be mailed to Desert Ducks Unlimited at 344 South 100 West, Helper, Utah 84526 or the in his name. The family would also like to extend a grateful and heartfelt thank you to the Nursing Staff of Gunnison Valley Hospital. Their dedication, love and professionalism allowed our Dad to leave this life with dignity and comfort.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 21, 2019