William Paul Norris
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 1, 1954 - April 19, 2020 Of Cucamonga, CA, died April 19, 2020 at the age of 66. He was and will always be a beloved husband, father, grandfather, papa, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, brother, nephew and friend. He is survived by his wife Joanna Norris of forty two years, his four children, Elaine, April, William III and Andrew Norris, eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was loved beyond belief by so many. Our hearts will forever miss his warmth, compassion and laughter. Till we meet again old man. xoxo Services will be held May 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved