George William Singer George William Singer passed away peacefully in Redlands during the morning of January 4. He was born May 31, 1928 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the fourth of five children. He grew up in Rochester, New York. There, as a boy, he developed an abiding love of baseball, locomotives, and white hots, an Upstate New York delicacy related to hot dogs. He joined the US Army in 1949 and was deployed to Fssen, Germany. There, a year later while working as a ticket taker at the military movie theatre, George met Winona. Their romance blossomed, and they were married in Oklahoma in September 1952, following George's discharge from the Army. Returning to his home in Rochester, he found work with local industrial giant Kodak, and George and Winona started a family. In 1957 (resulting from a vow that Winona, a Southerner, could not stand another Northeastern winter), the Singers made a cross-country trek to Southern California, eventually settling in Redlands. George began a career in the defense industry in 1959. Over nearly four decades in administration, he contributed to major Cold War-era missile and space projects at Grand Central Rocket, Lockheed, and later NavCom Technology. Together with Winona, his love of baseball was accentuated by more than thirty continuous, frustrating years of season tickets to the Angels (in all their various names), where the couple rarely missed a game and met many lifelong friends in the stands. The couple bought their first RV in 1972, and through the decades George successfully chauffeured Winona, children, and grand- children on countless local road trips and several cross-country excursions - he drove a thirty four foot-long motorhome with the delicacy of a seasoned airline pilot long into his eighties. For thirty years, George enjoyed the camaraderie and service-oriented mission of the Redlands Elks Lodge #583, including the fraternal order's Rovers RV Club. There George's latent second career as a social butterfly was manifest in dozens of outings among close friends through California's deserts and coastline. He was a member of the American Legion Post 106 for the last fourteen years. A lifelong Christian, George was a member of First Congregational Church of Redlands for thirty-five years, and served as a deacon and member of numerous church boards. In retirement, he became a voracious reader, particularly interested in political commentary and biography. George was a doting father, the essential grandfather, and proud great-grandfather. He was a teacher for those learning to tie shoes, ride bikes, catch baseballs, swing bats, plant trees, feed birds, hook up utilities on a motorhome, build leprechaun traps, curse at traffic, read a watch, take an offering at church, hang up Christmas lights, say the word "wash" as though it had an R in it, and appreciate Perry Como. George was honest, charming, humble, sweet, funny, thoughtful, generous, aggravating, and good. He was the beloved father of Debbie Butler (Mike), grandfather of his namesake Bill Butler and Jennifer (Butler) Judson, and great-grandfather three times over. George was preceded to Heaven by his parents and three sisters, and is survived by his daughter and grandchildren, wife of 67 years Winona, and one brother. A memorial will be held at First Congregational Church of Redlands at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16. His remains will rest at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, George's family requests donations to the .
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 11, 2020