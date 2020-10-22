1/1
William Sinor
07/26/1965 - 10/06/2020 William Sinor was born in Santa Monica to Ervin and Sharon Sinor. He is survived by his life partner, Sharon Baker, his son, Robert Sinor, his daughters Sara Foley, Casey Castro, and Andrea Castro, his grandchildren that he lived for, Zoey, Elizabeth, Elliot, Ryley, and Summer, the mother of his children, Julie Sinor, his siblings, Stephanie and Rob and his loving mother, Sharon Sinor. William, or "Bill" as he was more intimately known, spent most of his life as a mechanic or truck driver. He was famous for picking up holiday side jobs at pumpkin or Christmas tree lots to ensure his family would be able to have memorable holidays. Bill was an avid fan of Rock n Roll, In N Out, and Southern California sports. He lived for corny jokes and making people laugh. He didn't care if you laughed at him; he only cared if you were laughing. Bill was raised to have a strong Christian faith and he carried God near his heart up to the end. Bill's favorite title in life was "Papa" and he played the role perfectly. An amazing storyteller, Bill was the keeper of countless family stories. We love you so much and we will miss you forever.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Oct. 22, 2020.
