March 4, 1929 - November 24, 2020 William E. "Bill" Trimble (91), a resident of Colton, CA for almost 80 years, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years during the early 1950s, most of that in Tucson, AZ at Davis Monthan Air Force Base. Upon his return to Colton in 1954 he transitioned to a civilian position at Norton Air Force Base. For the next 29 years, he provided supply support to the SR-71 aircraft, a point of pride he carried with him throughout his life. After only a year, Bill found retirement life far too slow-paced and went back to work for the Athletic Department at California Baptist University for another 15 years. His greatest joy and pleasure was the personal time he dedicated to the Lord in service throughout his life. Bill faithfully served in various capacities at Sierra Vista Baptist Church for over 50 years. In recent years he attended and was known as a well-loved member of the Prayer Team at Centerpoint Church in Colton. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Darlene (Ogden) Trimble, his parents: Roy & Pearl Trimble and his twin brother Robert "Bob" Trimble. Bill is survived by his 4 daughters: Roseanne Trimble of Las Vegas, NV, Stephanie Collins (Bill) of El Centro, CA, Penny Wilson (Chuck) of Phoenix, AZ and Pamala Serrano (Kelly) of Colton, CA; 10 grandchildren: Tim Northington (Amanda) & Kristine Delillo (Micheal) of Las Vegas, NV, Kyle Collins (Karen) of Denver, CO, Allison Collins of Colorado Springs, CO, Tyler Collins of El Centro, CA, Katie Gray, William Wilson & Brice Wilson of Phoenix, AZ, Jordan Serrano (Kealani) of Kihei, HI, and Emily Serrano of Colton, CA and 11 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:00am at Hermosa Gardens Cemetery in Colton. Masks will be required and social distancing protocols will be followed. Hermosa Gardens Cemetery 900 N. Meridian Avenue Colton, CA 92324





