Elaine was born in Redwing, Minnesota on January 29, 1930. She entered her new heavenly home February 17, 2019. She married the love of her live, Willian Wronski in 1951, and as a mother and homemaker, Elaine embraced her role as the spouse of U.S. Air Force officer keeping the home fires going when the love of her life was risking his as a test pilot in the sky above Edwards Air Force Base or deployments overseas.

Elaine loved dancing, drawing, and painting. She loved to express her beauty and grace as a fashion model for over 40 years on runways around the country. Her work as volunteer included the Assistance League of Redlands, Redlands Bowl, the Lincoln Shrine, and Kimberly Crest House and Gardens.

Elaine had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus parish in Redlands, California. Over the years she enjoyed attending mass and weekly bible class with her good friend Mary Magee.

Elaine was predeceased by her loving husband of 37 years, William R. Wronski. She was also predeceased by her brother Wayne Baker. Elaine is survived by her sons, David P. Wronski, Mark S. Wronski and his wife Jeannie, Michael W. Wronski and his wife Cheryl. She is also survived by two grandsons, Brandon and Luke Wronski, and great grandson, William O. Wronski. She also leaves behind her greatly loved cat, Minnie.

