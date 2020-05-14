XAVIER M. BAEZA Xavier M. Baeza, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was 49 years old. Xavier excelled in Track and Field both at Clement Jr. High and Redlands High School. He was awarded a Varsity Letter while at Redlands High School. Upon his graduation from Redlands High School, Class of 1988, he entered the United States Army, earning the rank of Specialist E-4, Combat Engineer. Xavier proudly served for ten years in the Army National Guard, Honorably Discharged in May of 1999. Xavier was employed at the VA Hospital in Loma Linda and Federal Express in Rialto. Xavier was very charismatic, strangers became friends, friends became family. Xavier loved his family and friends, we were all drawn to his laughter, music and smile. Xavier leaves behind his daughters, Amanda Moore (Derrick) and Jade Baeza, his grandson Anthony, father Javier Baeza, mother Cecilia Rebenstorf (Thomas), his brother Manuel Baeza (Jennifer), nephew Manuel, nieces Ellie and Lauren Baeza, his fiancee and soulmate Marisol Sinfuentes and his best friend Askia Critton. He also leaves behind his aunts and uncles and numerous cousins. There will be a private graveside service at Montecito Memorial Park in Colton, CA, on May 15, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. Due to the COVID-19, there will be a Celebration of his life at a future date. Xavier was good with the Lord; he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.





