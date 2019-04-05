|
|
ZACHARY AUSTEN NELSON Zachary Austen Nelson, 25 years old, of Fontana, CA, passed away on March 19, 2019 at home. He was born to Jeff Nelson and Eva Holderfield on March 17, 1994 in Loma Linda, CA. Zac attended Mountain View High School in Mesa, AZ and graduated with the class of 2012. His love for the Lord led him to attend Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, IL. Zac graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Christian Studies. He served in various outreach programs that ministered and supported many youth groups in multiple communities. Zac was an energetic, loving person with a heart for ministering and encouraging people he came in contact with. Zac is survived by his mother and step-father Eva and Chuck Rizzo, brother Erik Nelson and grandmother Bobbie Holderfield. Services are pending at this time. Please check back with Ingold Funeral & Cremation, Fontana, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 5, 2019