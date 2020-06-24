|
Anthony Horney Jr., 57, of Auburn, passed away Monday, June 22, at his residence in Lake Wynonah.
Born Feb. 4, 1963, in Lebanon, he was a son of Anthony Horney Sr. and his wife, Roberta, of Steelton, and the late Judith (Kapp) Horney.
He and his wife, Lisa White, were married for 26 years and shared a passion for family time at the beach, sports and a good laugh.
Anthony was a graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School, Wilmington University and received his Master of Social Work degree from Marywood University. Anthony played college baseball and pitched in the college world series. He received All-American honors that year. Anthony was employed as a clinical social worker.
Anthony was an avid hunter and enjoyed his time upstate with his buddies, Mike and Ken. He also enjoyed fishing. Always the jokester, with his quick wit and love of the three stooges.
Anthony's greatest joy was the times he spent with his children. Anthony coached biddy and junior high basketball and also coached baseball at every level: Little League Teener and high school at Nativity. He was so proud of his children's accomplishments both athletically and academically, and he played a key role in helping them become caring young adults.
Anyone who knew Tony knew he was a big teddy bear and had a heart of gold. He would help anyone or any animal in need.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by a son, Bryar White; daughter, Keegan White; a sister, Judith, wife of Bob Frantz, of Taylor, S.C.; a brother, Kerry Horney, fiance of Jennifer Winfield, of Greenville, S.C.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. June 30 at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with Josh Ott officiating. A visitation will be held prior from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The family requests donations to Schuylkill Haven Little League, Schuylkill Haven. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
