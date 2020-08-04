Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
12:30 PM
Sky-View Memorial Park
Hometown, PA
View Map
Aaron J. Mattern Obituary

Aaron J. Mattern, 39, of Schuylkill Haven, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Pottsville.

Born Monday, Sept. 29, 1980, in Coaldale, he was a son of Dawn (Spink) Mattern, of Lansford, and Aaron L. Mattern, of Tamaqua.

He was predeceased by sister, Jennifer Lynn Mattern, on March 3, 1997.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbi Lynn (Schaeffer) Mattern, of Schuylkill Haven; son, Landon J. Mattern, of Schuylkill Haven; sisters, Amanda M. Lehman wife of Jae, of Summit Hill, Kimberly A. Mattern, of Lansford; maternal grandmother, Patricia Swanger, of Summit Hill; nieces, nephews, great-niece and -nephew.

Aaron attended Panther Valley schools. He was a talented welder, working for Keystone 4x4 of Hamburg. Aaron and his son enjoyed working on their Jeeps and cars together. Aaron was an avid outdoorsman.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, 570-668-2550. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua. The family is seeking help to defer expenses. Please go to remembrance of AJ Mattern organized by Jae Lehman. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
