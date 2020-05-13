|
Abbey Eversley Whalen, 41, of Cressona, died Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Abbey was born March 11, 1979, in Reading, a daughter of Claire Louise MacDonald.
She was the wife of Randy Michael Whalen Jr. They were married May 19, 2007.
She was a member of Zion's Red Church, Orwigsburg, and also worked as their administrative assistant. Abbey was recently elected future 2020-21 PTO president for Blue Mountain Elementary West and was a motivational speaker for Reading Weight Management Center.v
In addition to her husband, Randy, son of Randy Sr. and Kim Whalen, and her mother, Claire MacDonald, wife of David Rieger, Abbey is survived by her loving children, James, 7, and Olivia, 5. She is also survived by a brother, Chris Childs, husband of Kelli; a nephew, Quinten, 12; as well as a niece, Celia, 8.
Abbey was the most amazing, strong, kind, generous, outgoing and beautiful soul. Everything and everyone she touched was made the better for it. She loved her husband, children, family and friends with a passion. We love her so much, and she will be missed so much more than words could ever say.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/abbey-whalen-memorial-fund. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, is honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
