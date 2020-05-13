Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Resources
More Obituaries for Abbey Whalen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abbey Whalen


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abbey Whalen Obituary
Abbey Eversley Whalen, 41, of Cressona, died Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Abbey was born March 11, 1979, in Reading, a daughter of Claire Louise MacDonald.

She was the wife of Randy Michael Whalen Jr. They were married May 19, 2007.

She was a member of Zion's Red Church, Orwigsburg, and also worked as their administrative assistant. Abbey was recently elected future 2020-21 PTO president for Blue Mountain Elementary West and was a motivational speaker for Reading Weight Management Center.v

In addition to her husband, Randy, son of Randy Sr. and Kim Whalen, and her mother, Claire MacDonald, wife of David Rieger, Abbey is survived by her loving children, James, 7, and Olivia, 5. She is also survived by a brother, Chris Childs, husband of Kelli; a nephew, Quinten, 12; as well as a niece, Celia, 8.

Abbey was the most amazing, strong, kind, generous, outgoing and beautiful soul. Everything and everyone she touched was made the better for it. She loved her husband, children, family and friends with a passion. We love her so much, and she will be missed so much more than words could ever say.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/abbey-whalen-memorial-fund. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, is honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abbey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -