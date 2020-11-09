Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery
Ravine, PA
Ada M. Schneck


1926 - 2020
Ada M. Schneck Obituary

Ada M. Schneck, 93, of Waterfall Road, Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Tremont Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Born on Dec. 28, 1926, in Lincoln, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Grace Koch Wertz.

She was a graduate of Tremont Township High School and Frankford Hospital School of Nursing, Philadelphia.

Ada was a registered nurse, having worked for Frankford Hospital, Philadelphia, and private duty nursing.

She was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Ravine.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Stanford L. Schneck; a brother, Donald Wertz; two sisters, Violet Zimmerman and Dorothy Schwartz.

Surviving are a son, William Schneck and a granddaughter, Jolene Schneck, both of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery, Ravine, with the Rev. Cynthia Kennett officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. The H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 9, 2020
