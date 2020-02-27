|
Adam Gamrak Jr., 38, of North Manheim Township, lost his battle with addiction Feb. 22 at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg, after his heart stopped beating after being tased.
Sometimes in life we can't explain the way things are, something we are born for, something special we have. We watch our children grow and love them.
That first mistake of choosing a drug to be your friend because you feel all the good stuff. What it ends up doing is taking all you are and have, while destroying all your power to break free - trapping you in your own body, taking everything in your life bit by bit until it can finally succeed by taking all you loved out of your life. It doesn't stop, it moves on to the next. It is so easy, so fast, hardly any resistance because it has all the power now, all the control.
It is a destroyer that can't be caught, can't be convicted because it is a drug and has no feelings. The people themselves do all the work. They make it, sell it, pass it around.
Adam was hurting with addiction. Let's love each other; don't let the demon catch us and win. And if you know someone who is hurting, please love them, because this demon does not discriminate; it destroys families and friendships.
We will remember Adam forever. His smile, his laugh, the Adam we truly knew and loved.
Matthew 5:3-4 "Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted."
We all fall short, but through Christ's salvation we are all set free.
Born March 10, 1981, in Pottsville, he was a son of Brenda (Tregea) Perhonitch, of Schuylkill Haven, and Adam Gamrak Sr., California.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Edward Perhonitch Sr.; paternal grandfather, Joseph Gamrak; maternal grandfather, James Tregea Sr.
In addition to his parents, Adam is survived by a daughter, Trinity Gamrak, a son, Talan Gamrak, both of Arizona; two sisters, Jodi and Kristen Perhonitch; two brothers, Edward and Michael Perhonitch; companion, Kristi Zimmerman; paternal grandmother, Desi Gamrak, of California; maternal grandmother, Joan Tregea, of Schuylkill Haven; aunts, Margaret Gamrak and Linda Tregea; uncles, Jim Tregea Jr. and Morgan Tregea; nieces and nephews. Adam is also survived by his stepsiblings, Bob and Joe Greene, Robin Cotterill, Charlene Keita and Kathy Hardy.
Services and interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 27, 2020