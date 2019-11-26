Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Fekete
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam N. Fekete

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adam N. Fekete Obituary
Adam N. Fekete, 77, of Melbourne, Fla., formerly of Schuylkill County, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Adam was born in Palo Alto, Jan. 28, 1942, a son of the late Michael and Elizabeth (Semick) Fekete.

He was a member of Bethany Church, Melbourne, Fla.

Adam retired from ABF Freight Co., Carlisle.

He was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Todd Fekete II, and his brother, Francis Fekete.

Adam is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Claire Fekete; his daughter, Lori Reis (David), of New Ringgold; sons, Todd Fekete (Sheri), of Schuylkill Haven, and Jason Fekete, of Virginia Beach; also, Annette Brilla (John), of Minersville, David Chicora, of Minersville; brothers, Emil Fekete (Peggy), Richard Fekete (Bea) and Paul Fekete (Edwina); sisters, Dolores Kelly and Florence Fox (Bill).

He is also survived by grandchildren, Victoria, David and Gracemae, Jason and Viviana, (Ashley, Megan, Taryn, Billy and Brandon) and great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona. Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. with a viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home with the Rev. Rod Gable officiating. Interment will follow the service Monday in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -