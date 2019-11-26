|
|
Adam N. Fekete, 77, of Melbourne, Fla., formerly of Schuylkill County, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Adam was born in Palo Alto, Jan. 28, 1942, a son of the late Michael and Elizabeth (Semick) Fekete.
He was a member of Bethany Church, Melbourne, Fla.
Adam retired from ABF Freight Co., Carlisle.
He was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Todd Fekete II, and his brother, Francis Fekete.
Adam is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Claire Fekete; his daughter, Lori Reis (David), of New Ringgold; sons, Todd Fekete (Sheri), of Schuylkill Haven, and Jason Fekete, of Virginia Beach; also, Annette Brilla (John), of Minersville, David Chicora, of Minersville; brothers, Emil Fekete (Peggy), Richard Fekete (Bea) and Paul Fekete (Edwina); sisters, Dolores Kelly and Florence Fox (Bill).
He is also survived by grandchildren, Victoria, David and Gracemae, Jason and Viviana, (Ashley, Megan, Taryn, Billy and Brandon) and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona. Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. with a viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home with the Rev. Rod Gable officiating. Interment will follow the service Monday in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 26, 2019